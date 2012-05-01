Texas grid sees more idled units online for summer

HOUSTON May 1 The Texas electric grid operator said on Tuesday that a few more idled power plants will return to service this summer to help keep the lights on and air conditioners running.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is taking a number of steps to prepare residents and businesses for a hot summer that will strain power supplies.

Texans consumed a record amount of electricity last summer during a protracted heat wave and drought, forcing ERCOT to declare emergencies on a half dozen days in August to avoid rolling power outages.

Changes to the power market design that will raise power prices during times of scarcity have coaxed an additional 430 megawatts out of so-called "mothballed" status compared to last year, ERCOT said in a release.

ERCOT now says about 2,000 MW of mothballed generation are expected to be online this summer. Mothballed plants are mostly older natural gas-fired units that have been taken offline in the past because they were uneconomic to run.

The grid agency expects to have 73,853 MW of generation available when power demand peaks this summer, up 500 MW from its March 1 estimate.

In Tuesday's preliminary report ahead of the summer, ERCOT kept its peak demand projection at 67,492 MW, nearly 1,300 MW above what would be expected in a "normal" weather scenario, but 887 MW below the 2011 record peak of 68,379 MW.

ERCOT has warned that rolling outages could occur more frequently over the next few summers as an electric surplus shrinks dramatically as plants retire due to stricter environmental rules and new-plant construction is hampered by low wholesale prices and a lack of available financing.