UPDATE 2-Texas sees more power units restarting for hot summer

* Grid says 2,000 MW of older generation to be online
* Forward prices react to higher power price caps
* ERCOT says no need to recall more idled units
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, May 1 The Texas electric grid operator
said on Tuesday that a few more idled power plants will return
to service this summer to help keep the lights on and air
conditioners running.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is taking
a number of steps to prepare residents and businesses for a
hotter-than-normal summer that will strain power supplies.
Texans consumed a record amount of electricity last summer
during a protracted heat wave and drought, forcing ERCOT to
declare emergencies on a half dozen days in August to avoid
rolling power outages.
Changes to the power market design to raise power prices
during times of scarcity have coaxed an additional 430 megawatts
out of so-called "mothballed" status compared to last year,
ERCOT said in a release.
ERCOT sees no need to recall additional idled plants, an
emergency step taken in 2011 as a last resort to bolster supply,
said Warren Lasher, ERCOT's system planning manager.
Power supplies "will be tight, but adequate," Lasher said.
"We are pleased with the amount of generation brought back
online."
ERCOT forward power prices have risen in response to action
by utility regulators to raise the wholesale price cap when
supplies are tight.
ERCOT now says about 2,000 MW of mothballed generation are
expected to be online this summer. Mothballed plants are mostly
older natural gas-fired units that were taken offline in the
past because they were uneconomical to run.
Last year, some of those units were not able to operate on
the hottest days due to maintenance issues.
The grid agency expects to have 73,853 MW of generation
available when power demand peaks this summer, up 500 MW from
its March 1 estimate.
"Even with this additional generation, we expect that there
may be some calls for conservation when energy use is
particularly high or if generation supplies are impacted by
unplanned outages," said Trip Doggett, ERCOT's chief executive.
In Tuesday's preliminary report ahead of the summer, ERCOT
kept its peak demand projection at 67,492 MW, nearly 1,300 MW
above what would be expected in a "normal" weather scenario, but
887 MW below the 2011 record peak of 68,379 MW.
ERCOT has warned that rolling outages could occur more
frequently over the next few summers as the electric surplus
shrinks dramatically as plants retire due to stricter
environmental rules and new-plant construction is hampered by
low wholesale prices and a lack of available financing.
The agency's latest estimates leave the region with a 9
percent reserve margin -- or power cushion -- on the hottest
day, well below the grid's minimum 13.75 percent reserve target.
That makes the state more vulnerable to widespread power
disruption.
NRG Energy, CPS Energy, the San Antonio municipal
utility and AES Corp have restarted six units totaling
1,286 MW since the beginning of the year.
They include NRG's Bertron units 1 and 2, totaling 292 MW
and the 406-MW Greens Bayou 5 unit; CPS' Braunig 1 and 2,
totaling 450 MW; and a 138-MW AES unit at its Deepwater plant.
By June 1, NRG will restart Bertron 3 and 4, along with a
small turbine, totaling 473 MW; and IPR-GDF Suez North America
will restart a 225-MW unit at its Midlothian power plant,
according to ERCOT.
Luminant, the state's largest power generator, will not
restart any mothballed units in north Texas, but two coal-fired
units at its Monticello power plant, totaling 1,166 MW, will be
available after a federal court delayed implementation of a
federal air pollution rule late last year.
"Given the time, cost, and uncertainty associated with
attempting to bring these units back in time for this summer,
coupled with ERCOT's analysis, we determined that we will not be
(restarting) units this year," said a Luminant spokeswoman.
One megawatt can serve about 200 Texas homes during hot
summer weather when air conditioners run for extended periods.
ERCOT said additional wind generation along the Texas coast
and 48 MW of commercial-scale solar power will also be available
this summer.