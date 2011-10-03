NRG mothballs 400-MW Texas Greens Bayou Unit 5

HOUSTON Oct 3 NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N), the second-largest power producer in Texas, said it mothballed a 400-megawatt natural gas-fired unit near Houston on Oct. 1, after getting approval from the Texas electric grid agency.

In July, NRG said it wanted to suspend the operation of Greens Bayou 5, the largest of seven units at the 760-MW plant in Harris County.

Greens Bayou 5, built in 1973, had been mothballed in October 2010 but returned to service to operate this summer, NRG said. The company will retain the option of bringing the plant back into service as needed or when economical.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) determined that the unit would not be needed to support reliable operation of the grid or to maintain the region's reserve margin, surplus power needed to avoid blackouts.

ERCOT has more than 42,000 MW of gas-fired generation. Since 2002, more than 15,000 megawatts of gas-fired generation has been retired or mothballed as the older units became uneconomical to run.

However, extremely hot summer weather that nearly exhausted the state's power supply and and stricter emission regulation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have raised concerns about ERCOT's ability to maintain an adequate reserve margin during the summer.

On Monday, NRG trimmed its 2011 profit forecast as the state's record heat wave in Texas hurt both its retail and wholesale power business. [ID:nN1E7921TK] (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)