UPDATE 1-Texas moves to raise wholesale power price in August

By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, April 12 Texas regulators on Thursday
moved to raise the price cap for wholesale power by 50 percent
this summer as a first step to prevent the close call seen last
year when a record heat wave strained electric supplies and
threatened outages.
The Public Utility Commission of Texas voted 2-1 to move
forward with a proposal that would allow wholesale prices to
climb to $4,500 per megawatt-hour when supplies are tight, up
from the current $3,000 price cap.
The change, designed to increase generation resources in the
state, would be effective in August under a proposal from PUC
Chairman Donna Nelson.
The commission also voted, 2-1, to look at further increases
in the price cap, to $7,500 per MWh or higher, beginning in
2013, in a separate docket to be debated over several months.
The three commissioners did not disagree on the need to
raise wholesale prices during times of supply scarcity, only the
timing and the method.
"We do need to send a strong signal and part of that is
doing something this summer," Nelson said during Thursday's open
meeting, which was webcast.
Forward power prices rose after the commission vote,
industry sources said.
Texans consumed a record amount of electricity in the summer
of 2011, when air conditioners revved up during the hottest
summer on record.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) declared
emergencies on a half dozen days in August, barely avoiding the
need for rolling power outages.
Since then, ERCOT and the commission have made a number of
changes designed to increase the amount of generation that will
be online this summer and to address the longer-term need to
encourage investment in new power plants. New plants are needed
to replace older ones that are expected to shut due to stricter
environmental regulations.
ERCOT warned last month that Texas will likely see another
hot summer that will strain power supplies.
Commissioner Ken Anderson voted against the proposal, saying
changes already implemented should be adequate to maintain
reliability for the upcoming summer.
Anderson, who favors raising the price cap next year, said a
higher cap will do little to increase power supplies this
summer, but may disrupt the retail market by increasing
collateral needs that may be passed along to customers.
"I continue to believe that doing something (to raise the
price cap) this summer is neither necessary nor warranted,"
Anderson said.
Rolando Pablos, named to the PUC as the protracted heat wave
ended last year, said the market must be prepared for another
hot summer and the risk of rolling outages.
"Ensuring we get through this summer is paramount," Pablos
said. "We have to weigh the consumer costs versus being able to
get through the summer. More disruptive would be a rolling
outage situation."
Other market participants argue that higher price caps only
benefit existing generation owners and that more dramatic market
changes, such as creation of a capacity market, are needed to
attract investment in new power plants.
Anderson noted that nearly 1,300 MW of previously mothballed
generation has returned to service since last fall which will
boost ERCOT's reserve margin - the surplus power needed to avoid
blackouts - above the 13.75 percent minimum this summer.
NRG Energy, AES Corp and the San Antonio
municipal utility have returned units to service. Luminant, the
state's largest power generator, continues to evaluate market
conditions, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
Nelson said time is running short for ERCOT to get new power
plants under construction that will be needed by 2014 to meet
the state's growing power needs.
"If we don't get investment in our generation resources, we
are going to be in a world of hurt," she said.
"I don't believe (wholesale) prices are high enough - even
with the changes we've made - to attract the investment we
need," Nelson said. "We want to send signals that we are serious
about changing our market now."
ERCOT and the commission want to see results from a study
from The Brattle Group to determine longer-term market changes.
Brattle was hired by ERCOT to examine factors that influence
long-term investment decisions for financing power plants. The
report is due by June 1.