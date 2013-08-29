Texas regulators advance plan to raise prices when supplies tighten

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Aug 29 Texas utility regulators on
Thursday directed the state grid operator to create draft rules
for a market reform that would raise wholesale electric prices
at times when high consumption strains generating supply.
Electric use in Texas is growing faster than generation is
being built, shrinking the state's reserve margin and increasing
the prospects for rolling outages in future years, the grid
operator has warned.
The three-member Public Utility Commission directed the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's
primary grid agency, to create a draft rule, but the framework
will leave many specific details open for future debate.
The commission's move "is an excellent first step toward the
establishment of a better investment environment for power
generators and thus, more predictable prices for consumers and
benefits for the entire state economy," said Stefaan Sercu,
president of GDF Suez Energy Marketing, North America, one of
the firms supporting the reform.
Donna Nelson, chair of the commission, also called for a
public workshop to be held in early October to revive discussion
on related "resource adequacy" topics.
She asked for public comment on several issues, including
how large a cushion, or power reserve, ERCOT should maintain to
avoid a blackout; should ERCOT's reliability standard be
re-evaluated; and how to develop more accurate future load
forecasts.
"My goal is to address these concurrently," Nelson said.
"What is the answer to resource adequacy?"
Commissioner Kenneth Anderson said Texas' growing economy
and a short spell of hot weather this summer resulted in lower
electric consumption than forecast by ERCOT, calling into
question how projections are developed.
"Whatever the reason, there is something going on recently
that affects the forecast and that affects a lot of things that
need to be part of our study around the reserve margin," he
said.
Industry sources hope a new addition to the three-person
panel, Brandy Marty, can help the divided commission address the
state's looming power supply crunch.
Marty, Texas Governor Rick Perry's former chief of staff,
was appointed to fill an unexpired term that ends Saturday. She
is expected to be appointed to a full six-year term by Perry.
Texas' $29 billion electric market is struggling with
problems common in other U.S. power regions: attracting new
supply; reliance on natural gas-generation and price volatility,
stricter environmental regulation and renewable energy
integration," said Travis Miller, director of Morningstar's
utility analysis.
"Texas is dealing with several issues whereas other states
are dealing with only one or two," said Miller. "To the extent
Texas figures out the best way to handle any one of those
issues, other regions and states could learn how to manage their
issues."
Power plant owners in the state include Luminant, a unit of
Energy Future Holdings, which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LLP and several private equity firms; NRG
Energy ; Calpine Corp ; NextEra Energy Inc
and Exelon Corp.