Texas power retailers face tight supply, higher $5,000 price cap

* Texas real-time price cap up from $3,000 last summer
* Generators could benefit, retailers could be exposed
* Grid agency preparing for tight supply this summer
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, June 4 Companies that sell electricity
to homes and businesses in Texas face paying 66 percent more for
wholesale power during times of extreme heat this summer if
supplies are thin after regulators raised the wholesale price
cap to $5,000 per megawatt-hour.
The increase in the price cap for real-time power - used to
balance supply and demand - to $5,000 per MWh went into effect
June 1, up from $3,000 for much of last summer.
Power-plant owners stand to benefit from the higher price
cap. But, it threatens to hurt electric retailers that may be
unable to pass on higher costs because many consumers are
protected from price volatility by fixed-rate contracts.
For retailers, "the potential is certainly frightening,"
said Jim Reynolds, principal of Power & Gas Consulting LLC of
Houston. "You could go out of business in a day."
Retailers buy most of the power they need through bilateral
contracts or in the day-ahead market, but when weather
unexpectedly boosts demand, they are forced to buy in the
real-time market. Prices that are typically less than $50 most
hours of the day can quickly soar to the maximum if supply
dwindles.
Price volatility in 2008 forced three small retailers to
default and a fourth to declare bankruptcy, forcing the grid
operator to transfer more than 35,000 customers to new
suppliers.
Raising the real-time power price cap is only one part of an
ongoing push by the Texas Public Utility Commission to encourage
investment in new power plants to supply the state's $35-billion
wholesale market where electric demand is growing faster than
generation is being built.
Texas regulators raised the cap to $4,500 per MWh last
August but it was only hit briefly due to fairly mild late
summer and winter weather.
The cap will climb to $7,000/MWh in 2014 and to $9,000 in
2015.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which
oversees the grid for most of the state, is preparing for a
summer with the lowest power surplus in more than a decade.
ERCOT's power reserves - the minimum capacity needed to
cushion against extreme weather or unplanned outages - will fall
below 9 percent this summer if expected hotter-than-normal
weather has residents and businesses running air conditioners
for long periods to stay cool.
The past three summers rank among the top 15 hottest summers
in Texas since 1895, said ERCOT meteorologist Chris Coleman.
This summer is not expected to be as hot or as dry as 2011
when a protracted heat wave and drought across the state pushed
power demand to an all-time record of 68,305 MW in early August.
Coleman expects Houston, the state's largest city, to see
normal temperatures this summer while the rest of the state will
likely see above-normal temperatures, with the most extreme
weather expected north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The tight summer outlook raises the prospect for frequent
calls for residents to reduce energy use during hot afternoons
and for possible rolling outages, the grid agency said.
"The bottom line is we do believe there is a potential for
emergency alerts this coming summer based on our view of the
weather forecast," ERCOT President Trip Doggett told the ERCOT
board last month.
NRG Energy, the second-largest owner of power plants
in Texas and an electric retailer, has taken steps to position
its wholesale and retail portfolios "to benefit from what we
believe is going to be a very tight summer in Texas," said
Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG's chief operating officer on a call with
analysts.
"There have been significant changes from last summer in
terms of higher price caps and changes in the real-time price
formation rules that should lead to higher and more frequent
scarcity prices," said Gutierrez.
While weather is a major driver for electric use, companies
also see signs of economic growth that could boost demand.
Thad Hill, president of Calpine Corp, another large
generation owner in Texas, said "load growth feels a lot better
than the low-growth case" used by ERCOT in its load projections.
Hill told analysts that a 4-percent jump in off-peak, or
evening, power demand "potentially signals a strong growth in
industrial production here on the Gulf Coast."
Some sparsely populated areas of the state where electric
use was stagnant now see significantly higher demand as oil and
gas companies extract new energy resources from shale
formations.
ERCOT expects peak power demand to reach 68,383 megawatts
this summer, slightly above the 2011 record.
In Texas, one megawatt is enough electricity to power about
200 homes when electric use is highest.
Other generation owners in the state include Luminant, a
unit of Energy Future Holdings (EFH), which is owned by Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co LLP and several private equity
firms; NextEra Energy Inc and Exelon Corp.
Other major retail suppliers in ERCOT include units of EFH,
Exelon, Centrica Plc and Dominion Resources.