Texas utilities propose high-voltage power line for Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON, July 8 Two Texas transmission companies
plan to build a 100-mile, 345-kilovolt high-voltage line to
improve electric service in Brownsville and the Lower Rio Grande
Valley near Texas' border with Mexico, the companies said on
Monday.
Sharyland Utilities LP and Electric Transmission Texas LLC
(ETT) have filed a joint application seeking approval from the
Texas Public Utility Commission to construct the Cross Valley
Project in portions of Hidalgo and Cameron counties estimated to
cost between $314 million and $405 million.
ETT is a joint venture between units of American Electric
Power Co and MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co, a unit of
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
If approved, the project could be completed by summer 2016,
the companies said in a release.
Based on preliminary routing, the power line could be from
96 miles (154 km) to 125 miles long, running from the AEP Texas
North Edinburg Substation in Hidalgo County, south to a location
near the existing AEP Texas South McAllen Substation, then east
to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board Loma Alta Substation
in Cameron County near the Brownsville Ship Channel.
"The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission and Brownsville-Harlingen-San
Benito areas are consistently among the fastest growing
metropolitan areas in Texas, and with this growth comes an
increased need for reliable electric power," said Mark Caskey,
Sharyland president.