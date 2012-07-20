版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 22:39 BJT

Canada OKs Ontario Bruce 1 nuclear power reactor restart

July 20 Canadian nuclear regulators on Friday approved the restart of Bruce Power's Bruce 1 nuclear power reactor in Ontario, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) said in a statement.

