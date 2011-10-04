U.S. pollution rule opposition gains traction - AEP

AUSTIN, Oct 4 Momentum is building to slow
implementation of costly federal air pollution mandates that
threaten the reliability of the U.S. electric grid, the
president of American Electric Power (AEP.N) said on Tuesday.
AEP, one of the largest U.S. coal-fired generating
companies, said in June that compliance with several new
Environmental Protection Agency rules would require the company
to shut 6,000 megawatts, or nearly a quarter of its coal fleet,
and spend as much as $8 billion to upgrade other facilities.
Challenges to the EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule
(CSAPR), along with warnings from grid operators in Texas,
Arkansas and the mid-Atlantic states are having an impact at
the agency, AEP President Nicholas Akins said.
It is "an important opportunity to keep pressure on the
agency to get to a rational outcome", Akins told attendees at
the Gulf Coast Power Association autumn conference.
Attorneys general in Texas and Kansas have filed lawsuits
against the EPA to block the CSAPR. [ID:nS1E78K24V]
Luminant, Texas' largest power producer, told the Texas
grid agency on Monday it would idle 1,200 MW of coal-fired
generation at the end of the year to comply with CSAPR.
Luminant said about 500 jobs would be lost. [ID:nN1E7921TQ]
The final rule calls, in part, for much stricter limits on
emissions of nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide from coal- and
natural gas-fired power plants beginning in January.
AEP was the first utility to warn that the effect of the
EPA's stricter limits for air, water and coal waste, could lead
to power disruption as utilities juggle the need to retire
dirty plants, install new pollution equipment and build natural
gas-fired generation to replace lost megawatts.
The rules will affect each generating company differently,
Akins said, but the demands on the industry to find skilled
labor and pollution equipment to upgrade facilities to meet
deadlines in the next few years are impractical.
"There is no way to do what they are asking without
jeopardizing the grid," raising customer rates and threatening
jobs, Akins said.
Columbus, Ohio-based AEP supports the Clean Air Act, but
Akins said the government must recognize "real-world"
limitations and not overburden the industry at a time when the
economy is weak and jobs are critical.
"We're in favor of legislation to slow down the process and
make it rational," Akins said.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Dale Hudson)