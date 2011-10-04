U.S. pollution rule opposition gains traction - AEP

AUSTIN, Oct 4 Momentum is building to slow implementation of costly federal air pollution mandates that threaten the reliability of the U.S. electric grid, the president of American Electric Power ( AEP.N ) said on Tuesday.

AEP, one of the largest U.S. coal-fired generating companies, said in June that compliance with several new Environmental Protection Agency rules would require the company to shut 6,000 megawatts, or nearly a quarter of its coal fleet, and spend as much as $8 billion to upgrade other facilities.

Challenges to the EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR), along with warnings from grid operators in Texas, Arkansas and the mid-Atlantic states are having an impact at the agency, AEP President Nicholas Akins said.

It is "an important opportunity to keep pressure on the agency to get to a rational outcome", Akins told attendees at the Gulf Coast Power Association autumn conference.

Attorneys general in Texas and Kansas have filed lawsuits against the EPA to block the CSAPR. [ID:nS1E78K24V]

Luminant, Texas' largest power producer, told the Texas grid agency on Monday it would idle 1,200 MW of coal-fired generation at the end of the year to comply with CSAPR. Luminant said about 500 jobs would be lost. [ID:nN1E7921TQ]

The final rule calls, in part, for much stricter limits on emissions of nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide from coal- and natural gas-fired power plants beginning in January.

AEP was the first utility to warn that the effect of the EPA's stricter limits for air, water and coal waste, could lead to power disruption as utilities juggle the need to retire dirty plants, install new pollution equipment and build natural gas-fired generation to replace lost megawatts.

The rules will affect each generating company differently, Akins said, but the demands on the industry to find skilled labor and pollution equipment to upgrade facilities to meet deadlines in the next few years are impractical.

"There is no way to do what they are asking without jeopardizing the grid," raising customer rates and threatening jobs, Akins said.

Columbus, Ohio-based AEP supports the Clean Air Act, but Akins said the government must recognize "real-world" limitations and not overburden the industry at a time when the economy is weak and jobs are critical.

"We're in favor of legislation to slow down the process and make it rational," Akins said. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Dale Hudson)