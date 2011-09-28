Blackout probe seeks California market information

Sept 28 The group that oversees the power grid
serving the Western United States has requested potentially
sensitive market information as it investigates the Sept. 8
power outage that left 7 million people in the dark in
California and Arizona, the California grid operator said on
Wednesday.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) warned
market participants the Western Electricity Coordinating
Council (WECC) has asked for operator logs and recordings of
control room conversations from 12:30 p.m. PDT (1930 GMT) Sept.
8 through 9 a.m. Sept. 9.
The blackout knocked about 4,300 megawatts of generation
offline, including the two-reactor San Onofre nuclear power
station in California.
It was triggered when an employee of Pinnacle West Capital
Corp's (PNW.N) Arizona utility working on faulty equipment at a
Yuma substation caused the failure of a high-voltage
transmission line that supplied electricity to Southern
California. [ID:nN1E7880CH].
Power was knocked out to customers of Sempra Energy (SRE.N)
in San Diego and to residents in parts of western Arizona and
northern Baja Mexico for about seven hours.
Early estimates of losses from the blackout were $97
million to $118 million.
The California ISO was forced to suspend wholesale market
activity during the blackout.
"To the extent these recordings and logs contain
confidential or commercially sensitive information" under Cal
ISO rules, the agency will seek confidential treatment, it said
in a market notice.
To protect sensitive information, however, market
participants will have to produce an order from the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) prohibiting disclosure by
Oct. 5, the ISO said.
WECC, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is coordinating a
larger investigation into the cause of blackout that includes
FERC, the U.S. Energy Department, the North American Electric
Reliability Corp (NERC), along with state regulators.
WECC is one of eight regional entities that works to
enforce grid operating standards developed by NERC.
Violation of NERC standards can result in enforcement
actions that include financial penalties and other utility
action to prevent problems from reoccurring.
