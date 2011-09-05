Toshiba in talks to buy Westinghouse stake-WSJ

NEW YORK, Sept 5 Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T)
is in talks to buy a 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant
company Westinghouse Electric Co from U.S. engineering company
Shaw Group SHAW.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday
citing sources.
Westinghouse Electric is already majority owned by Toshiba
Corp -- the maker of flash memory chips, laptops, nuclear
reactors and rice cookers -- and Shaw Group.
A deal could erase any U.S. ownership of Westinghouse, the
Wall Street Journal said.
Shaw partnered with Toshiba, and another Japanese company to
buy Westinghouse from British Nuclear Fuels PLC for $5.4 billion
five years ago, the paper said.
Toshiba and Westinghouse were not immediately available for
comment. Shaw declined to comment.