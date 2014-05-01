版本:
Opal, Wyoming gas plant back in service after explosion -Williams

May 1 Williams Partners LP said on Thursday it brought back into service two units at its Opal, Wyoming, gas processing plant that has been shut since it was damaged in an explosion and fire on April 23. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
