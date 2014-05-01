Opal, Wyoming gas plant back in service after explosion -Williams

BRIEF-Cable One reports Q1 EPS $5.80
* Q1 revenue $207.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.6 million
May 1 Williams Partners LP said on Thursday it brought back into service two units at its Opal, Wyoming, gas processing plant that has been shut since it was damaged in an explosion and fire on April 23. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold