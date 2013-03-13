U.S. wind power grows at record levels in 2012 -AWEA

March 13 The American wind industry experienced record-breaking growth in 2012 and produced more than 10 percent of the electricity in nine states, up from five states in 2011, a trade group said on Wednesday. Those numbers are likely to continue growing as new investments and wind projects are announced, the American Wind Energy Association said in a release. Overall, wind power had its strongest year ever in 2012, installing a record 13,124 megawatts, or 42 percent of all new generation built, the AWEA said. That makes wind the No. 1 source of new U.S. electric capacity last year, it said. Across the country, wind energy produced 3.5 percent of the nation's electricity during 2012, according to the U.S. Energy Information Admiration's latest figures. Iowa ranked first in wind generation, with 24.5 percent of electricity from wind energy. South Dakota was a close second at 23.9 percent, the AWEA said. "We are generating enough clean, affordable, American wind energy to power the equivalent of almost 15 million homes, or the number in Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, and Ohio combined," said Elizabeth Salerno, the AWEA's director of industry data and analysis. In a 2010 study, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reported more than 10 million MW of wind resources in the United States, enough to power the nation's total electricity needs 10 times over, AWEA said. Texas, the state that uses the most electricity, also has the most wind power - more than 12,000 MW installed. There was 60,000 MW of wind power installed in the United States at the end of last year. The biggest wind power companies in the United States include units of Florida's NextEra Energy Inc, Germany's E.ON SE, Virginia's AES Corp, Spain's Iberdrola SA and France's Electricite de France . The biggest turbine makers worldwide include Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the United States' General Electric Co, Spain's Gamesa, Germany's Enercon, India's Suzlon Energy Ltd and Germany's Siemens AG . The following table shows the top 20 states for wind generation in 2012. Rank State Percent Wind 1 Iowa 24.50% 2 South Dakota 23.90% 3 North Dakota 14.70% 4 Minnesota 14.30% 5 Kansas 11.40% 6 Colorado 11.30% 7 Idaho 11.30% 8 Oklahoma 10.50% 9 Oregon 10.00% 10 Wyoming 8.80% 11 Texas 7.40% 12 New Mexico 6.10% 13 Maine 5.90% 14 Washington 5.80% 15 California 4.90% 16 Montana 4.50% 17 Illinois 3.90% 18 Nebraska 3.70% 19 Hawaii 3.60% 20 Indiana 2.80%