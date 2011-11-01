Bluff near Wisc. coal plant slips into Lake Michigan

NEW YORK, Nov 1 Part of a bluff next to a power plant in Wisconsin collapsed, sending dirt and possibly coal ash into Lake Michigan on Monday, U.S. power company Wisconsin Energy ( WEC.N ) told Reuters Tuesday.

Many of the units at the 2,365-megawatt Oak Creek coal-fired plant were operating at the time and continued to operate, Wisconsin Energy spokeswoman Cathy Schulze said.

She said there were no injuries.

She could not say for certain whether any coal ash spilled into the lake, noting the company was looking through its records.

"It is possible we had some coal ash stored in that area in the 1950s and 1960s that may have been used as fill," Schulze said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)