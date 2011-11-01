Bluff near Wisc. coal plant slips into Lake Michigan

NEW YORK, Nov 1 Part of a bluff next to a power
plant in Wisconsin collapsed, sending dirt and possibly coal
ash into Lake Michigan on Monday, U.S. power company Wisconsin
Energy (WEC.N) told Reuters Tuesday.
Many of the units at the 2,365-megawatt Oak Creek
coal-fired plant were operating at the time and continued to
operate, Wisconsin Energy spokeswoman Cathy Schulze said.
She said there were no injuries.
She could not say for certain whether any coal ash spilled
into the lake, noting the company was looking through its
records.
"It is possible we had some coal ash stored in that area in
the 1950s and 1960s that may have been used as fill," Schulze
said.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)