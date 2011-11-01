UPDATE 1-Bluff near Wisc. coal plant slips into Lake Michigan

* Operations at Oak Creek plant not affected

* Slide caused no injuries (Adds details, comments from Sierra Club)

NEW YORK, Nov 1 Part of a bluff next to a power plant in Wisconsin collapsed, sending dirt and possibly coal ash into Lake Michigan on Monday, U.S. power company Wisconsin Energy ( WEC.N ) told Reuters Tuesday.

Many of the units at the 2,365-megawatt Oak Creek coal-fired plant were operating at the time and continued to operate, Wisconsin Energy spokeswoman Cathy Schulze said.

She said there were no injuries.

She could not say for certain whether any coal ash spilled into the lake, adding that the company was looking through its records.

"It is possible we had some coal ash stored in that area in the 1950s and 1960s that may have been used as fill," Schulze said.

The Sierra Club environmental group, which wants to see all of the nation's coal plants shut, was quick to criticize the Oak Creek slide.

"The EPA has been trying to enact new protections to stop this kind of disaster from happening again, ever since the TVA disaster in 2008, and our do-nothing Congress has been blocking them every step of the way," Mary Anne Hitt, director of the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal Campaign, said in a release.

Hitt was referring to the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) Kingston power plant coal ash spill in Tennessee.

TVA KINGSTON DISASTER

At Kingston, a dike holding the coal ash slurry ruptured, releasing the slurry across a few hundred acres of land and into nearby rivers that feed into the Tennessee River. Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal. TVA stored the ash in ponds.

"This disaster in the Great Lakes is a tragic reminder of why the status quo is not good enough. As long as Congress interferes, disasters like this are going to happen, and dozens of communities are at risk. Congress needs to back off and (the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)) needs to finalize strong protections," Hitt said.

In addition to the dirt and possible coal ash, Wisconsin Energy's Schulze said the slide took some storage trailers and a vehicle with it.

There are two coal plants at the Oak Creek site, which is located on the shore of Lake Michigan about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The older South Oak Creek plant has four operating units with a capacity of 1,135 MW. The older units were built between 1959 and 1967. The site also includes two newer 615-MW Units 1 and 2, which entered service in 2010 and 2011, Schulze said.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in Wisconsin.

Schulze said that at the time of the bluff collapse there was a unit at the older plant and a unit at the newer plant shut for maintenance.

She also said workers were installing air emission equipment at the older plant.

Coal supply for the plant comes by rail and was not affected by the slide, Schulze said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Andrea Evans)