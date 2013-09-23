Entergy refiles $1.78 bln grid sale plan with Texas regulators

BRIEF-Toyota announces $1.33 bln investment in Kentucky plant
* Announces record $1.33 billion investment in kentucky plant
HOUSTON, Sept 23 Entergy Corp refiled a plan to transfer its electric transmission assets to ITC Holdings to Texas regulators on Monday, company officials said.
Last month, the $1.78 billion proposal faced certain rejection by the Texas Public Utility Commission and was withdrawn by Entergy Texas and ITC officials.
The transaction is a spin-off and merger of Entergy's 15,400-mile transmission network serving parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
* Expects to return approximately $30 million to stockholders over next 12 months
* Trimble to offer complete end-to-end ecosystem for forestry supply chain management with acquisition of BOS Forestry