Entergy refiles $1.78 bln grid sale plan with Texas regulators

HOUSTON, Sept 23 Entergy Corp refiled a plan to transfer its electric transmission assets to ITC Holdings to Texas regulators on Monday, company officials said.

Last month, the $1.78 billion proposal faced certain rejection by the Texas Public Utility Commission and was withdrawn by Entergy Texas and ITC officials.

The transaction is a spin-off and merger of Entergy's 15,400-mile transmission network serving parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
