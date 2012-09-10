UTi Worldwide names new finance chief

BRIEF-New Klondike's Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
Sept 10 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc appointed Richard Rodick as chief financial officer and said he is expected to assume his new position on or about Oct 1.
Rodick, who will succeed Lawrence Samuels, joins UTi Worldwide from Broadridge Financial Solutions, where he served as senior vice president, finance.
UTi Worldwide shares, which are under pressure as customers reduce spending on freight and logistics in a weak global economy, closed at $13.99 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S