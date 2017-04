NEW YORK, July 30 The outlook for the unregulated U.S. utility sector is negative, ratings agency Moody's Investor Services said on Tuesday, citing pricing pressure from continued lower natural gas prices.

"Power companies will continue to face low power prices, as Moody's sees little potential for sustained higher natural gas prices," Moody's said in a report.

At the same time the ratings agency said the outlook for the regulated sector was stable.