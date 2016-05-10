Uzbekistan investigates GM joint venture over Russian debt

TASHKENT May 10 Authorities in Uzbekistan are
investigating GM Uzbekistan, a venture part-owned by U.S.
carmaker General Motors, over losses incurred by its
Russian business, an executive at the Russian unit told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"The company (GM Uzbekistan) is being investigated because
the Russian distributor was unable to repay its debt," said
Yelena Kuznetsova, director of marketing at the Russian
representative office for Ravon, GM Uzbekistan's brand aimed
specifically at the Russian market.
Kuznetsova said the Russian distributor had failed to pay GM
Uzbekistan by the March deadline for cars shipped to Russia last
year, because it had absorbed losses from the rouble's sharp
depreciation over the last two years and could no longer obtain
credit from banks.
The rouble has lost more than half of its value against the
dollar since late 2014 as the price of oil, a key Russian
export, plunged.
Kuznetsova did not say how big the debt was and could not
confirm a report saying Tokhirjon Jalilov, former chief
executive of GM Uzbekistan, had been arrested as part of the
probe.
Uzbek news website UzMetronom, which carried the report this
month, is privately-owned and Uzbek official media have said
nothing about the investigation or arrest.
GM Uzbekistan said Jalilov left the company last month but
declined to comment on the investigation. Uzbekistan's
prosecutor general's office and the National Security Service
said they were not involved, while the Interior Ministry
declined to comment. Jalilov could not be reached for comment.
Detroit-based General Motors also declined to comment on the
investigation. The U.S. firm has a 25 percent stake in GM
Uzbekistan which it obtained as a result of its the acquisition
of South Korea's Daewoo Motor Co.
State-controlled Uzbek firm Uzavtosanoat owns the other 75
percent in GM Uzbekistan.
(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Additional reporting
by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty and Bernie Woodall in Detroit;
Editing by Mark Potter)