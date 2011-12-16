Drugmakers extend cut-price pneumonia vaccine deal

* Goal to prevent pneumonia, meningitis, sepsis in poor
nations
* Pfizer and GSK increase pneumococcal sales more than 50
pct
* GAVI to buy extra doses of Prevenar 13, Synflorix at $3.50
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 16 Pfizer and
GlaxoSmithKline are increasing sales of cut-price
pneumonia vaccine to developing countries by more than 50
percent, marking the scale-up of an international programme to
protect millions of children.
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) is
buying an additional 180 million doses of Pfizer's pneumococcal
vaccine Prevenar 13 and a similar quantity of GSK's Synflorix at
a deeply discounted price of $3.50 a shot.
The two companies said on Friday they would supply the extra
vaccine through 2023, building on an original commitment last
year to supply 300 million doses apiece.
The GAVI Alliance, a public-private partnership set up in
2000 to speed the introduction of vaccines into the world's
poorest countries, hopes to avert up to 7 million deaths by 2030
by giving the vaccines to infants and young children.
Pneumococcal disease, which can cause pneumonia, meningitis
and sepsis, kills more than half a million children every year,
the vast majority of them in poorer countries.
GSK's Synflorix protects against 10 strains of the
streptococcus pneumoniae bacterium, while Pfizer's Prevenar 13
shot protects against 13 strains.
In exchange for large orders, GAVI has negotiated a low
price with the two drug companies, which get $7 per dose for the
first 20 percent and $3.50 for the remainder of their orders
under a so-called Advance Market Commitment (AMC) scheme.
A Pfizer spokeswoman said $3.50 was a more than a 90 percent
reduction from prices charged in some industrialised countries.
The pneumococcal vaccination programme was initially started
a year ago in Nicaragua and has now been rolled out to 15 other
countries in Africa and Latin America.
The latest agreement shows how momentum is building behind
the GAVI programme, even as experts worry about funding cutbacks
in other areas of global health due to austerity measures in
donor countries hit by the economic crisis.
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the
world's largest financial backer of HIV treatment and prevention
programmes, said last month it was cancelling new grants for
countries battling these diseases and would make no new funding
available until 2014.
By contrast, GAVI secured a bigger-than-expected $4.3
billion in pledges from its donors last June, reflecting
widespread acknowledgement of the value of its immunisation
work.
Overall, development assistance for health in all forms has
continued to grow in 2011, although the rate of growth has
slowed, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in
Seattle said in a report this week.
It estimated that spending increased by 4 percent each year
between 2009 and 2011, reaching a total of $27.7 billion, down
from 17 percent between 2007 and 2008.