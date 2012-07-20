版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日

Viacom, DirecTV agree to end network blackout

July 20 Viacom Inc and DirecTV Group said they reached an agreement to restore Viacom networks to the satellite TV provider's 20 million U.S. subscribers.

DirecTV subscribers were without the channels for more than a week, making it one of the longest programming blackouts involving major networks.

