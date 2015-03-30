版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 07:23 BJT

Vail Resorts buys Australia's largest mountain resort

SYDNEY, March 31 New York-listed Vail Resorts will buy the largest mountain resort in Australia for $136 million in what will be its first international acquisition, the company said on Tuesday.

The Perisher ski resort in New South Wales state is the largest and most visited ski resort in Australia, with access to the country's largest cities, including Sydney and Melbourne, it said.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, Vail said in a statement.

Australia is an important international markets for ski resorts across the Northern Hemisphere, generating an estimated more than 1 million skier visits annually to resorts in North America, Japan and Europe, Vail said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐