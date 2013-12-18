版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 18日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Valassis Communications shares up 21.2 pct premarket

NEW YORK Dec 18 Valassis Communications Inc : * Shares up 21.2 percent premarket, to be acquired by harland clarke

