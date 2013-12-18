CORRECTED-BRIEF-Harland Clarke to acquire Valassis for $34.04 per share in cash

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
(Corrects headline to say Harland Clarke, not Valassis, will acquire Valassis)
Dec 18 Dec 18 Valassis Communications Inc : * Harland clarke holdings corp. to acquire Valassis for $34.04 per share in
cash * Says transaction value of approximately $1.84 billion * Says valassis' board of directors has recommended that its stockholders
tender their shares in the transaction * Says Harland Clarke Holdings will finance the acquisition with cash on hand
and new borrowings * Harland Clarke has received committed financing from Credit Suisse, bofa
Merrill Lynch and Citigroup global markets * Transaction was unanimously approved by both the Valassis and Harland Clarke
* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 30 A Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that he was "frustrated" that the Trump administration had not yet dropped the government's case against Metlife Inc, an insurer challenging its "too big to fail" designation.
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA, which last week won regulatory approval to take over a rival, will change its name once the combination of both exchange and clearinghouse companies is approved by shareholders, executives said on Thursday.