CORRECTED-BRIEF-Harland Clarke to acquire Valassis for $34.04 per share in cash

(Corrects headline to say Harland Clarke, not Valassis, will acquire Valassis)

Dec 18 Dec 18 Valassis Communications Inc : * Harland clarke holdings corp. to acquire Valassis for $34.04 per share in

cash * Says transaction value of approximately $1.84 billion * Says valassis' board of directors has recommended that its stockholders

tender their shares in the transaction * Says Harland Clarke Holdings will finance the acquisition with cash on hand

and new borrowings * Harland Clarke has received committed financing from Credit Suisse, bofa

Merrill Lynch and Citigroup global markets * Transaction was unanimously approved by both the Valassis and Harland Clarke

