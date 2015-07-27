Indian jewellery firm Rajesh Exports buys Valcambi for $400 mln in cash

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 27 India's Rajesh Exports Ltd said on Monday it bought Valcambi, the world's largest gold refining company, in an all-cash deal worth $400 million.
The company was selected after a global search by Valcambi's existing owners led by Newmont Mining Corp, the world's largest gold jewellery maker said.
The deal will help it secure raw material supplies and will add to earnings per share, the company said.
India is the world's biggest consumer of gold, with annual demand hovering around 900 tonnes per year. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company