Aquila says Eagle Downs coal mine to proceed with Vale

SYDNEY Dec 21 Vale of Brazil and Australia's Aquila Resources have jointly agreed to proceed with development of the Eagle Downs coal mine in Australia, ending a lengthy dispute between the two companies.

The mine is expected to produce an average of 4.5 million tones a year of hard coking coal used in steelmaking in the initial 10 years of operation, Aquila said in a statement.

