Brazil's Vale suspends $6 bln Argentine potash project -filing

SAO PAULO, March 11 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it is suspending investments in its $6 billion Rio Colorado potash project in Argentina, which the company said was not "in line with Vale's commitment to discipline in capital allocation."

The project has been plagued with cost overruns due to inflation which has raised labor and materials expenses.

