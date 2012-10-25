Brazil's Vale says reevaluating noncore assets - CFO

SAO PAULO Oct 25 Brazilian miner Vale is reevaluating noncore assets and the market should expect the sale of some of them, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani Pires said on a conference call on Thursday.

The world's No. 2 mining company reported third-quarter profits down 66 percent, its worst performance in three years, on Wednesday.

Shares of Vale gained 3.65 percent shortly after opening.