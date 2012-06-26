版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 22:47 BJT

Brazil's Vale may keep natgas when it sells oil

MOJU, BRAZIL, June 26 Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, could keep natural gas exploration assets if it completed a plan to sell some of its Brazilian oil blocks, a company official said Tuesday.

Vania Somavilla, the company's director of sustainability, made the comments in an event with reporters in Moju, in Brazil's Amazonian state of Para.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐