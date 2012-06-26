Brazil's Vale may keep natgas when it sells oil

European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
MOJU, BRAZIL, June 26 Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, could keep natural gas exploration assets if it completed a plan to sell some of its Brazilian oil blocks, a company official said Tuesday.
Vania Somavilla, the company's director of sustainability, made the comments in an event with reporters in Moju, in Brazil's Amazonian state of Para.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)