版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 05:13 BJT

Brazil's Vale says lifts force majeure at Australia coal mine

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 27 Brazil's Vale SA lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Carborough Downs coal mining unit in Australia, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said on Monday in a Brazilian securities filing.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected and drastic occurrences such as war and natural disasters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐