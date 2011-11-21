Vale CEO proposes reshuffle of executive board

BRASILIA Nov 21 The chief executive of Brazil's iron ore mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) will propose an overhaul of the company's executive leadership on Thursday, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Under the changes, the current head of base metals Tito Martins, would become the company's chief financial officer.

"The restructuring has the objective of defining an operating model with clear roles and responsibilities by business unit ...," the statement said. (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Alonso Soto; Editing by Marguerita Choy)