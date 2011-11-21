版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 07:15 BJT

UPDATE 1-Vale CEO proposes reshuffle of executive board

 (Adds list of proposed new executive leadership)
 BRASILIA, Nov 21 The chief executive of
Brazil's iron ore mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) , Murilo
Ferreira, will propose an overhaul of its executive leadership
on Thursday in which he would appoint a new chief financial
officer, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
 Under the changes, the current head of base metals Tito
Martins, would become the company's chief financial officer.
The company would shed its current director for finance and
investor relations, Guilherme Calvalcanti, the director of
fertilizers, Mario Barbosa and its head of exploration, energy
and projects, Eduardo Ledsham.
 The revised executive leadership would be as follows:
 Finance                       -  Tito Martins
 Fertilizers and Coal      -      Eduardo Bartolomeo
 Iron ore and strategy     -      Jose Carlos Martins
 Logistics and Mineral Research - Humberto Freitas
 Base metals               -      Peter Poppinga
 Capital implantation projects -  Galib Chaim
 HR, Health & Safety
 and Sustainability        -      Vania Somavilla
(Reporting by Peter Murphy and Alonso Soto; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

