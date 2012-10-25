版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 20:28 BJT

Brazil's Vale says reevaluating base metal projects - CFO

Oct 25 Brazilian miner Vale is reevaluating its investments in base metals projects, as global metals markets slump and the company adjusts to focus on what it considers core business, Luciano Siani Pires, chief financial officer and head of investor relations, said on Thursday.

