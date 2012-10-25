Brazil's Vale says reevaluating base metal projects - CFO

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Brazilian miner Vale is reevaluating its investments in base metals projects, as global metals markets slump and the company adjusts to focus on what it considers core business, Luciano Siani Pires, chief financial officer and head of investor relations, said on Thursday.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards