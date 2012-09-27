Brazil's Vale names Conrado as new chairman, replaces Flores

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, on Thursday named banking executive Dan Conrado as chairman, replacing Ricardo Flores after nearly two years in the post.
Conrado, who is currently the president of pension fund Previ, was for years a senior executive at Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank. Previ is a key shareholder in Vale.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors