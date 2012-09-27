版本:
Brazil's Vale names Conrado as new chairman, replaces Flores

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, on Thursday named banking executive Dan Conrado as chairman, replacing Ricardo Flores after nearly two years in the post.

Conrado, who is currently the president of pension fund Previ, was for years a senior executive at Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank. Previ is a key shareholder in Vale.

