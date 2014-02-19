Vale may sell fertilizer project if no tax accord reached

BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering
* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering
BRASILIA Feb 19 Vale SA may sell a fertilizer project in Brazil's northeastern state of Sergipe unless the largest mining company in the Americas reaches an accord with municipal authorities there over taxes, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.
Ferreira, speaking at a Senate hearing in Brasilia, Brazil's capital, said shareholders "cannot be subject to fiscal uncertainties" about the project. The company is looking for an accord over taxes that makes the project financially and operationally feasible for all parties involved, he added.
* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering
* CVR Refining LP sees 2017 total capital spending of $170 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2plt8Ux) Further company coverage:
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.