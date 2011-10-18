UPDATE 1-Vale open to different iron ore pricing-CEO

* Spot price fall likely to bring price model scrutiny
* Vale not planning to abandon current pricing formula
BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazilian miner Vale
(VALE5.SA) is open to discussing different iron ore pricing
systems with its clients, the company's chief executive said on
Tuesday, as a tumble in the price of ore has led to pressure
from steel mills for more flexibility.
Vale has told Chinese steelmakers it will give them options
to buy the raw material cheaper, sources told Reuters last
week, as spot prices for iron ore have dropped below the
quarterly contract system created last year. [ID:nL3E7LE0ZI]
"Vale has a pricing formula, but if someone wants to buy
under different terms we are open to discussion," Vale CEO
Murilo Ferreira said, adding however that the company had no
plans to abandon its current quarterly pricing model.
The willingness to negotiate suggests a changing dynamic
between steel mills and miners, which now find themselves
facing weaker demand due to stagnant growth in the United
States and a sharp economic downturn in Europe.
[ID:nL5E7LI36F]
But Ferreira said that demand in China, which posted slower
economic growth of 9.1 percent in the past quarter, remains
firm. [ID:nL3E7LI1O1]
A market source on Monday told Reuters that Vale could
eliminate a clause in its quarterly contracts such that steel
makers could buy ore slightly cheaper.
Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell to
$150.30 a tonne on Tuesday, down $3.10 from the previous day,
amid worries about slowing growth in China and the global
economy.
Mining companies in 2010 created a quarterly system for
iron ore that replaced the aging benchmark system, one based on
annual talks between miners and steel mills.
The quarterly iron contracts are based on the average of
spot prices over a three-month period ending a month before the
start of each quarter.
