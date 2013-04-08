版本:
Vale obtains environmental license for port project in Brazil

SAO PAULO, April 8 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, obtained late on Monday an environmental permit to build a port in northeastern Brazil, a key step towards developing the logistics of one of the world's largest ore mines.

The company said in a securities filing that the license was a necessary step to fully develop Carajás, as the mine is known. The port, to be located in Ponta de Madeira in the state of Maranhão, will allow the doubling of size of a railway linking Carajás to the sea, the filing added.
