Brazil's Vale expects iron ore price to recover in September

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company, expects iron ore prices to start recovering in September, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.

The company considers iron ore stocks in China to be low and expects annual growth in the world's No. 2 economy to be between 7 percent and 7.5 percent.

The low price of iron ore, however, may cause Vale to reevaluate investments in its potash project in Canada, Ferreira said.