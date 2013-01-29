Vale sees long-term iron ore price at $110-$180/T - CFO

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 Brazilian miner Vale expects long-term iron ore prices to range between $110 and $180 a tonne, which is slightly higher than some market estimates, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the same event in Rio de Janeiro, Itau BBA analyst Marco Assumpcão said he saw iron ore prices between $95 and $120 a tonne in the coming years.

"Our outlook is a bit more optimistic than Itau BBA," Siani said. "We want to recover the market share we lost."