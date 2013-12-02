版本:
Vale tax deal to cost 1 pct of annual revenue for 15 years

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Vale SA's tax settlement with the Brazilian government will cost the world's No. 1 iron ore producer the equivalent of 1 percent of annual revenue for the next 15 years, executives said on a conference call on Monday.
