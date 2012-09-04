Vale to ramp up provisions in Brazil royalty dispute saga

* Vale triples provisions on worries over losses * Estimates additional provision at 1.1 bln reais Sept 4 Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday it will set aside 1.1 billion reais ($542 million) in provisions for potential losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the government. Vale had already earmarked 314 million reais for potential losses, roughly a third of the new calculation, according to a securities filing. The decision comes after Vale changed the outlook on the dispute with the government to a "probable loss." The announcement came a day after a court in Switzerland said Vale misused a fiscal exemption pact signed in 2006 that could incur Vale a $233 million charge.