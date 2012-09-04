版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 4日 星期二 21:08 BJT

Vale to ramp up provisions in Brazil royalty dispute saga

* Vale triples provisions on worries over losses
    * Estimates additional provision at 1.1 bln reais

    Sept 4 Brazil's Vale, the world's
second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday it will set aside
1.1 billion reais ($542 million) in provisions for potential
losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the government.
    Vale had already earmarked 314 million reais for potential
losses, roughly a third of the new calculation, according to a
securities filing. The decision comes after Vale changed the
outlook on the dispute with the government to a "probable loss."
    The announcement came a day after a court in Switzerland
said Vale misused a fiscal exemption pact signed in 2006 that
could incur Vale a $233 million charge.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐