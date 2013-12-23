UPDATE 1-Vale to push legal fight on Brazil tax on foreign units

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Dec 23 Vale SA
will keep fighting part of a Brazilian government tax claim in
courts, which could help the world's largest iron ore producer
recover up to 22.325 billion reais ($9.6 billion) from a recent
back-tax settlement.
The settlement with the government helped the company
lowered the disputed tax bill from 45 billion reais.
In a securities filing published on Monday, the Rio de
Janeiro-based company said it will not seek legal recourse for
back taxes it is currently paying to Brazil on profit from
overseas operations between 2003 and 2012. The decision to
forego lawsuits was a condition for settling with the government
before a November 29 deadline.
But Vale will continue to challenge a tax claim on profit
from foreign subsidiaries between 1996 and 2002 as well as in
2013. The company did not say why it will continue to challenge
the claim, but some analysts cited evidence suggesting judges
could side with the company in the dispute.
"In the event we win the case, we will ask for the immediate
refund of the money that has already been paid for the 2003-2012
period ... while ceasing to pay the remaining parcels," the
company said in the filing.
Vale claimed the Brazil government, which has been pushing
companies to settle old tax debts amid a surge in public
spending, was charging taxes to its subsidiaries that had
already paid to foreign governments. With units in more than 30
countries and mines from Canada to Mozambique, Vale is Brazil's
largest multinational.
Last month, Vale agreed to spread payments over 15 years for
5.965 billion reais, or 27 percent of the total, due in
November. Vale also agreed to disburse the remaining 16.36
billion reais in 179 monthly payments.
Preferred shares of Vale, its most widely traded class, rose
0.2 percent to 31.93 reais. The stock is down about 17 percent
this year.