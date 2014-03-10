版本:
BRIEF-Ex-mining company adviser linked to Guinea mine scandal pleads guilty to obstruction

March 10 Vale SA : * Former mining company adviser linked to guinea mine scandal pleads guilty to

obstruction charge -- U.S. court hearing * Frederic cilins pleads guilty in Manhattan federal court to one count of

obstructing a criminal investigation
