Vale says market can absorb iron ore supply increase from 2014

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 2 Brazilian global mining group Vale SA expects the global iron ore supply to rise, starting in 2014, and the international market will be able to absorb the increase, the company's iron ore chief, Jose Carlos Martins, told investors in New York on Monday.
