2015年 4月 1日

Brazil's Vale concludes sale of 49 pct stake in Belo Monte dam

SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian miner Vale SA on Wednesday said it had concluded a deal with power utility Cemig Geração e Transmissão SA to sell 49 percent of its stake in the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, following through on a December 2013 accord.

Vale's remaining participation in the Norte Energia consortium running the dam ensures that the miner has a right to 9 percent of the energy it produces, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
