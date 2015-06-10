UPDATE 1-Vale says iron ore break even price $37-$41 in 2015

(Adds details from presentation)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 Brazilian miner Vale
revised on Wednesday its break even price for
producing a tonne of iron ore and shipping it to China to
between $37 and $41 in 2015, down from $43 previously, as it
cuts costs because of slumping iron prices.
The world's largest producer of iron ore also revised down
its capex expectations for 2018 to $4 billion from $4.9 billion,
in a presentation published as a securities filing.
The company also reduced forecasts for earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in its base
metals division to between $3.1 billion and $4.6 billion per
year for 2015-2016. Previously Vale said it expected EBITDA in
2015 would be between $4 and $6 billion for the division.
Earlier on Wednesday, Vale's chief executive officer said he
expected Chinese production of higher grade iron ore to fall
below 200 million tonnes this year.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rio de
Janeiro, CEO Murilo Ferreira said Chinese production of this
higher quality iron ore had been 240 million tonnes in 2014.
The Chinese steel industry is likely to recover in the
second half of 2015, Ferreira said.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira, Editing
by W Simon and Grant McCool)