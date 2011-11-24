版本:
中国
2011年 11月 25日

Brazil's Vale board confirms Tito Martins as new CFO

SAO PAULO Nov 24 The board of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) confirmed Tito Martins to the position of chief financial officer on Thursday, according to minutes of a meeting to discuss a proposed overhaul of the company's top management. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Murphy; editing by Maureen Bavdek)

