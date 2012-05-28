版本:
Brazil's Vale to sell Colombian coal assets

SAO PAULO May 28 Brazilian miner Vale said on Monday it agreed to sell its coal assets in Colombia to CPC, a unit of Colombian Natural Resources, for $407 million.

The deal is subject regulatory approval.

