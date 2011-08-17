版本:
2011年 8月 17日

Vale says its global head of coal resigns

SYDNEY Aug 17 Vale global coal division director Decio Amaral will resign from his Australia-based post on Sept 1 and return to Brazil to pursue interests outside the company, Vale said on Wednesday.

Steve Badenhorst, director of Australian coal operations for Vale, will oversee global coal activities in the interim, Brazil-based Vale said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)

