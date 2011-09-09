Vale to delay Salobo copper project until 2012: CEO

* Amazon-region mine originally scheduled to open in 2011

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 Brazilian mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) is postponing the start-up of the $1.8 billion Salobo copper project in the Amazon region of northern Brazil due to construction problems, the company's chief executive said in an interview.

Salobo, the largest copper deposit yet discovered in Brazil, is now scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2012, Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira said. The start-up had been scheduled for the second half of 2011.

The mine could help Rio de Janeiro-based Vale become by 2015 one of the world's top five producers of the reddish metal, a key component in electrical and electronic equipment.

"It's a small delay," Ferreira said.

Salobo's first phase of development calls for capacity to reach 127,000 tonnes per year of copper concentrate, with 130,000 ounces of gold as a by-product, according to Vale's investment plan released last year. Vale has budgeted $1.8 billion for the first phase.

The company said last year it expects its total copper production to reach 1 million tonnes per year by 2015, a nearly fivefold increase over its output of 207,000 tonnes in 2010.

The company also has copper projects in Chile, the world's largest producer, and in Zambia. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dale Hudson)